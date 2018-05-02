[톡톡 잉글리시] False modesty - 거짓된 겸손함

A : How was your midterm, Lucy?

You seemed to prepare for it well.

네, 중간고사는 어땠어, 루시?

너는 그것에 대해 잘 준비한 것처럼 보였어.



B : No! I did badly this time.

아니! 난 이번에 잘 못했어.



A : Are you serious? On your last test,

you said the same thing,

but it turned out really well.



진심이야? 너의 지난 시험에,넌 똑같이 말했지만, 정말 좋게 나왔어.



B : I’m not kidding. My mom was in the

hospital during the examination period,

so I had to take care of my baby brother.

농담아니야. 나의 엄마가 시험기간 동안

병원에 있었어, 그래서 난 동생을 돌봐야 했어.



A : I thought that was false modesty.

난 그게 거짓된 겸손이라고 생각했어.

