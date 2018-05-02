통합검색
상세검색

상세검색

 
검색기간

  ~  
섹션별
검색영역
콘텐츠 범위
검색어

상단여백
뉴스NOW
열기/닫기
닫기 뉴스NOW
北 "남북 시간통일 위해 평양시간 5월5일부터 고칠 것"
2일 전
남북정상 "공동연락사무소 개성에…8·15 이산가족 상봉"
5일 전
한반도의 평화와 번영, 통일을 위한 판문점 선언
5일 전
남북 올해 종전선언·평화협정 전환 추진…'한반도 비핵화' 명시
5일 전
진지·솔직한 마음가짐…문대통령과 좋은 얘기하고 좋은 결과 만들 것"
5일 전
日정부 "韓정부 노력 칭찬…남북 정상, 핵미사일 포괄해결 기대"
5일 전
"10년간 못다 한 이야기 충분히 나눌 수 있길 바라"
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 임진각 '북적'…대학생들 환영행사·수학여행객도
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 김정은 "신호탄 쏜다는 마음…원점 돌아가지 말고 미래 보자"
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 김정은, 평화의집 방명록에 "새로운 력사는 이제부터"
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 백악관 "남북정상회담, 평화와 번영으로 가는 진전 이루길 기대"
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 개성공단 입주기업인, 두 정상 만난 순간 '환호'
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 남북정상 군사분계선서 역사적 악수…북한 최고지도자 첫 방남
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 문 대통령-김정은, 평화의집서 사전 환담
5일 전
[남북정상회담] 文대통령, MDL로 나가 김정은 맞아…신뢰쌓기 첫걸음
5일 전
[LIVE]김정은 MDL 넘어 월경…北 최고지도자 첫 방남
5일 전
트럼프특사 폼페이오 이달초 극비방북 김정은 만나…비핵화조율
14일 전
박근혜, '국정농단 재판' 항소 포기…검찰만 항소해 2심 진행
16일 전
김동연 "2∼3월 고용부진, 최저임금 인상 영향으로 보기 어렵다"
16일 전
선거연령 18세로 하향에 '찬성' 59.0%, '반대' 38.2%[리얼미터]
16일 전
상단여백
HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] False modesty - 거짓된 겸손함
17면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2018.05.02 22:30
  • 댓글 0

 

A : How was your midterm, Lucy? 
        You seemed to prepare for it well.
         네, 중간고사는 어땠어, 루시? 
        너는 그것에 대해 잘 준비한 것처럼 보였어.


B :  No! I did badly this time.
        아니! 난 이번에 잘 못했어.


A :  Are you serious? On your last test, 
        you said the same thing, 
        but it turned out really well.

         진심이야? 너의 지난 시험에, 
         넌 똑같이 말했지만, 정말 좋게 나왔어.


B :  I’m not kidding. My mom was in the 
        hospital during the examination period,
        so I had to take care of my baby brother.
        농담아니야. 나의 엄마가 시험기간 동안 
         병원에 있었어, 그래서 난 동생을 돌봐야 했어.


A :  I thought that was false modesty.
        난 그게 거짓된 겸손이라고 생각했어.


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이현수 유츠어학원장

icon오늘의 인기기사
  • 근로장려금 신청, 어떻게 받나 봤더니 궁금증 증폭… 세금 환급형태로 지급 
  • 조현민 갑질, “말은 동기지만...” 결국 그들과 달라? 뼛속 깊숙이 자리잡은 우월의식 표출된 글 봤더니
  • 영암 버스사고, “돈 한푼 벌어볼라고 새벽밥 먹고 늦게까지 일하셨는데” “그 연세 드시도록 일손을 놓지 못하시고...” “자식들 손주들 돈보태느라 나이 들어서도 일하셨을것 같네요” 등 달린 댓글 주목
  • 한보름, 남심 유혹 글래머러스한 자태 시선을 어디에 둬야할지 ‘난감’
  • 근로장려금 자격요건, “20대 홀로 자활 참여하는 청년도 가능했으면 좋겠다” “정말 고마운 정책” “저소득층분들에게 정말 좋은 것 같다” 등 달린 댓글 봤더니
    • <font color='#0000ff'>근로장려금 신청, 어떻게 받나 봤더니 궁금증 증폭… 세금 환급형태로 지급 </font> 근로장려금 신청, 어떻게 받나 봤더니 궁금증 증폭… 세금 환급형태로 지급 
    여백
    여백
    여백
    여백

    회원사 한국신문협회 한국기자협회 한국사진기자협회 한국ABC

    제휴사 중앙일보 워싱턴포스트 블룸버그 중국 長春日報 노컷뉴스

    회사소개 광고안내 불편신고 제휴안내 개인정보취급방침 이메일무단수집거부 청소년보호정책 청탁금지법 현황
    (44740) 울산광역시 남구 수암로 4 (템포빌딩 9층)  |   대표전화 : 052-243-1001  |   발행/편집인 : 이연희  |  청소년보호책임자 : 강정원
    Copyright © 2018 울산매일. All rights reserved. 온라인 컨텐츠 및 뉴스저작권 문의 webmaster@iusm.co.kr RSS 서비스
    Back to Top