[톡톡 잉글리시] Right as rain-진실한

A : I think that Jessie is a party girl.

She goes to the club everyday.

나는 제시가 놀기만 하는 여학생이라고

생각해. 그녀는 매일 클럽에 가.

B : Really? I didn’t know that about

her.

정말? 난 그녀에 대해 그것을 몰랐어.

A : Yeah, I was surprised, too.

I thought she was only interested



in her schoolwork.그래, 나 또한 놀랐어. 나는 그녀가 단지그녀의 학업에만 관심 있는 줄 알았어.B : I don’t want you to misunderstandher, though. I’ve known her forquite a long time. Morally, she isright as rain.그렇지만, 난 네가 그녀를 오해하지 않길원해. 난 꽤 오랫동안 그녀를 알아 왔어.도덕적으로, 그녀는 진실해.

