HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] Right as rain-진실한
17면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2018.08.07 22:30
  • 댓글 0

A : I think that Jessie is a party girl.  
      She goes to the club everyday. 
      나는 제시가 놀기만 하는 여학생이라고 
       생각해. 그녀는 매일 클럽에 가. 
B : Really? I didn’t know that about
      her.  
      정말? 난 그녀에 대해 그것을 몰랐어. 
A : Yeah, I was surprised, too.  
       I thought she was only interested  

       in her schoolwork. 
       그래, 나 또한 놀랐어. 나는 그녀가 단지  
        그녀의 학업에만 관심 있는 줄 알았어.
B : I don’t want you to misunderstand 
      her, though. I’ve known her for
      quite a long time. Morally, she is
      right as rain. 
      그렇지만, 난 네가 그녀를 오해하지 않길 
       원해. 난 꽤 오랫동안 그녀를 알아 왔어.  
       도덕적으로, 그녀는 진실해. 


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이현수 유츠어학원장

