[톡톡 잉글리시] In the know 더 잘 알고 있는

A : I wasted a large amount of money because

I didn’t know about the new tax policy.

난 큰 액수의 돈을 낭비했어, 왜냐하면

새로운 세금정책에 대해 알지 못했기 때문이야.

B : What did you do wrong?

넌 무엇을 잘못했어?

A : I didn’t know submitting a late tax

report would mean I have to pay a fine.

난 세금보고를 늦게 제출하는 것이 벌금을 내야

한다는 걸 뜻하는지 몰랐어.

B : Didn’t you know that rule changed

since last year?

넌 그 법규가 작년 이래로 바뀐걸 몰랐어?

A : No, I didn’t. It taught me the lesson that

only those in the know should do their

own taxes.

아니, 몰랐어. 그것은 내게 더 잘 아는 사람들만

세금을 처리해야 한다는 교훈을 가르쳐 주었어.

