통합검색
상세검색

상세검색

 
검색기간

  ~  
섹션별
검색영역
콘텐츠 범위
검색어

상단여백
뉴스NOW
열기/닫기
닫기 뉴스NOW
정부, 타미플루 20만명분 대북지원…"제공 일정 마무리조율"
4시간 전
이 총리, 송해와 국밥 오찬 "삶의 현장 계속 찾겠다"
4시간 전
문 대통령, 노영민 비서실장 임명…親文 친정체제 구축
4시간 전
국가대표 선수-지도자 폭력 경험 3.7%…성폭력 경험은 1.7%
4시간 전
양의지, 벌써부터 NC 영건들과 티격태격 스킨십
4시간 전
'컴백' 우주소녀 "압도적 비주얼 보여드리겠다"
4시간 전
방탄소년단 해외 팬 84% "한국어 배우고파"
4시간 전
정의기억연대 "일본, 전쟁범죄 부정 말고 징용 배상하라"
4시간 전
김정은, 시진핑에 생일상 받으며… "보고있나 트럼프"
4시간 전
도도했던 애플, 삼성·LG 손잡은 배경은…"IT생태계 변화 판단"
4시간 전
동물 '일부일처'는 똑같은 유전자가 작용한 결과
4시간 전
새 별에서 일어난 성풍(星風)이 주변 별 형성 억제
5시간 전
'남북표준시 통일' 1주년 맞춰 여주서 국가표준시 첫 시험방송
5시간 전
네이버 한성숙 "구글과 싸워야할 상황…새 방식으로 이길 것"
5시간 전
印 휴대전화 '혈투'…온라인 공략 삼성 vs 오프라인 진출 샤오미
5시간 전
애플 이어 삼성전자 쇼크…간판기업 뒤흔드는 반도체·中 둔화
5시간 전
포스텍 대학원생 개발 로봇 자율주행 기술 CES서 선보여
5시간 전
딜로이트 "자율주행차 안전성 소비자 신뢰 정체"
5시간 전
고삐풀린 지만원 "전두환 5‧18 영웅, 文정부 살인정권" 또 막말
5시간 전
대전교도소 교도관 3명이 수용자 집단폭행…교도소 "폭력 없었다" 반박
5시간 전
상단여백
HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] In the know 더 잘 알고 있는
17면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2019.01.08 22:30
  • 댓글 0

A : I wasted a large amount of money because
    I didn’t know about the new tax policy.
    난 큰 액수의 돈을 낭비했어, 왜냐하면 
    새로운 세금정책에 대해 알지 못했기 때문이야.

B : What did you do wrong?
    넌 무엇을 잘못했어?

A : I didn’t know submitting a late tax 
    report would mean I have to pay a fine. 
    난 세금보고를 늦게 제출하는 것이 벌금을 내야
    한다는 걸 뜻하는지 몰랐어.

B : Didn’t you know that rule changed 
    since last year?
    넌 그 법규가 작년 이래로 바뀐걸 몰랐어? 

A : No, I didn’t. It taught me the lesson that
    only those in the know should do their
    own taxes. 
    아니, 몰랐어. 그것은 내게 더 잘 아는 사람들만 
    세금을 처리해야 한다는 교훈을 가르쳐 주었어. 

<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이현수 유츠어학원장

icon오늘의 인기기사
  • 에어부산, 초특가 정기세일 'FLY&SALE' 실시
  • "혁신도시 내 중구청 예정부지가 울산고교 이전 최적 대안"
  • [영상] 한국당 울주군 당협위원장 면접 실시, 빠르면 8일 결과 발표
  • '방심은 금물' 벤투호, 필리핀전으로 亞 정복 시작
  • 자기가 신고해 놓고 "음주운전 못 봤다" 위증한 50대
    • 에어부산, 초특가 정기세일 'FLY&SALE' 실시 에어부산, 초특가 정기세일 'FLY&SALE' 실시
    여백

    회원사 한국신문협회 한국기자협회 한국사진기자협회 한국ABC

    제휴사 중앙일보 워싱턴포스트 블룸버그 중국 長春日報 노컷뉴스

    회사소개 광고안내 불편신고 제휴안내 개인정보취급방침 이메일무단수집거부 청소년보호정책 청탁금지법 현황
    (44740) 울산광역시 남구 수암로 4 (템포빌딩 9층)  |  대표전화 : 052-243-1001  |  팩스 : 052-271-8790  |  사업자번호 : 620-81-14006
    등록번호 : 울산,아01104  |   등록날짜 : 2017년 7월 13일  |  발행·편집인 : 이연희   |  청소년보호책임자 : 강정원
    Copyright © 2019 울산매일. All rights reserved. 온라인 컨텐츠 및 뉴스저작권 문의 webmaster@iusm.co.kr RSS 서비스
    Back to Top