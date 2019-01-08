[톡톡 잉글리시] In the know 더 잘 알고 있는

A : I wasted a large amount of money because
I didn’t know about the new tax policy.
난 큰 액수의 돈을 낭비했어, 왜냐하면
새로운 세금정책에 대해 알지 못했기 때문이야.
B : What did you do wrong?
넌 무엇을 잘못했어?
A : I didn’t know submitting a late tax
report would mean I have to pay a fine.
난 세금보고를 늦게 제출하는 것이 벌금을 내야
한다는 걸 뜻하는지 몰랐어.
B : Didn’t you know that rule changed
since last year?
넌 그 법규가 작년 이래로 바뀐걸 몰랐어?
A : No, I didn’t. It taught me the lesson that
only those in the know should do their
own taxes.
아니, 몰랐어. 그것은 내게 더 잘 아는 사람들만
세금을 처리해야 한다는 교훈을 가르쳐 주었어.
