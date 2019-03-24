통합검색
상단여백
HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] Odd duck 별난 사람
17면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2019.03.24 22:30
  • 댓글 0

A :  I think your husband is an odd duck. 
     난 너의 남편이 별난 사람이라고 생각해.
B  :  You think so? Why is that?

      그렇게 생각해? 왜 그래?,
A  :  A couple of days ago, I ran into 
       him at a burger restaurant 
       downtown.  He was eating fries 
       with mayo. I’ve never seen anyone  
       eating fries  with mayo before. 
       며칠 전, 나는 시내에 있는 햄버거 가게에서
       우연히 그를 만났어. 그는 마요네즈와 함께
       감자튀김을 먹고 있었어.
       나는 이전에 어떤 사람도 마요네즈와 함께
       함께 감자튀김을 먹는 것을 본적이 없어.
B  :  I told him the same thing before,
        but he said “European people eat   
        fries like this.”          
        나도 전에 그에게 같은 것을 말했지만,
        그는 “유럽 사람들은 이처럼 감자튀김을 먹는
        다”고 말했어.       


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이현수 유츠어학원장

