[톡톡 잉글리시] Odd duck 별난 사람

A : I think your husband is an odd duck.
난 너의 남편이 별난 사람이라고 생각해.
B : You think so? Why is that?
A : A couple of days ago, I ran into
him at a burger restaurant
downtown. He was eating fries
with mayo. I’ve never seen anyone
eating fries with mayo before.
며칠 전, 나는 시내에 있는 햄버거 가게에서
감자튀김을 먹고 있었어.
나는 이전에 어떤 사람도 마요네즈와 함께
함께 감자튀김을 먹는 것을 본적이 없어.
B : I told him the same thing before,
but he said “European people eat
fries like this.”
나도 전에 그에게 같은 것을 말했지만,
그는 “유럽 사람들은 이처럼 감자튀김을 먹는
다”고 말했어.
