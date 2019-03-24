[톡톡 잉글리시] Odd duck 별난 사람

A : I think your husband is an odd duck.

난 너의 남편이 별난 사람이라고 생각해.

B : You think so? Why is that?



그렇게 생각해? 왜 그래?,A : A couple of days ago, I ran intohim at a burger restaurantdowntown. He was eating frieswith mayo. I’ve never seen anyoneeating fries with mayo before.며칠 전, 나는 시내에 있는 햄버거 가게에서우연히 그를 만났어. 그는 마요네즈와 함께감자튀김을 먹고 있었어.나는 이전에 어떤 사람도 마요네즈와 함께함께 감자튀김을 먹는 것을 본적이 없어.B : I told him the same thing before,but he said “European people eatfries like this.”나도 전에 그에게 같은 것을 말했지만,그는 “유럽 사람들은 이처럼 감자튀김을 먹는다”고 말했어.

