[톡톡 잉글리시] Facts of life 삶의 현실

A : Stephen, you seem down today.

Are you alright?

스테픈, 넌 오늘 기운없어 보여. 괜찮니?



B : Well, my grandma in the States passedaway the other day. I got a text messagefrom my mom last night. She is veryspecial to me, and she means a lot.음, 미국에 계신 나의 할머니께서 며칠 전돌아가셨어. 나는 지난 밤 나의 엄마로부터문자 메시지를 받았어. 그녀는 나에게 매우특별해, 그리고 그녀는 많이 의미가 깊어.안자신감이 부족한 것처럼 보였어.A : Oh, I’m sorry to hear you lost her.오, 나는 네가 그녀를 잃게 된 것을 듣게 돼유감이야.B : I think I’ll handle it wellbecause it’s one of the facts of life.나는 내가 잘 극복할 것이라 생각해. 왜냐하면그것은 삶의 현실들 중 하나이기 때문이야.

