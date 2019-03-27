통합검색
회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] Facts of life 삶의 현실
17면
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2019.03.27 22:30
  • 댓글 0

A :   Stephen, you seem down today.
       Are you alright? 
       스테픈, 넌 오늘 기운없어 보여. 괜찮니?

 B :  Well, my grandma in the States passed
       away the other day. I got a text message
       from my mom last night. She is very
       special to me, and she means a lot.        
       음, 미국에 계신 나의 할머니께서 며칠 전
       돌아가셨어. 나는 지난 밤 나의 엄마로부터
       문자 메시지를 받았어. 그녀는 나에게 매우
       특별해, 그리고 그녀는 많이 의미가 깊어.안
       자신감이 부족한 것처럼 보였어.
A :  Oh, I’m sorry to hear you lost her.      
      오, 나는 네가 그녀를 잃게 된 것을 듣게 돼
      유감이야.
B :  I think I’ll handle it well
      because it’s one of the facts of life.               
      나는 내가 잘 극복할 것이라 생각해. 왜냐하면
      그것은 삶의 현실들 중 하나이기 때문이야.           


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>

이현수 유츠어학원장

