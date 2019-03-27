[톡톡 잉글리시] Facts of life 삶의 현실

A : Stephen, you seem down today.
Are you alright?
스테픈, 넌 오늘 기운없어 보여. 괜찮니?
away the other day. I got a text message
from my mom last night. She is very
special to me, and she means a lot.
음, 미국에 계신 나의 할머니께서 며칠 전
돌아가셨어. 나는 지난 밤 나의 엄마로부터
특별해, 그리고 그녀는 많이 의미가 깊어.안
자신감이 부족한 것처럼 보였어.
A : Oh, I’m sorry to hear you lost her.
오, 나는 네가 그녀를 잃게 된 것을 듣게 돼
유감이야.
B : I think I’ll handle it well
because it’s one of the facts of life.
나는 내가 잘 극복할 것이라 생각해. 왜냐하면
그것은 삶의 현실들 중 하나이기 때문이야.
