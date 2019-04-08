[톡톡 잉글리시] Clean slate 깨끗한 경력

A : The committee has just decided to

promote me to senior sales manager

in the morning.



위원회는 아침에 나를 판매 관리자로승진시키기로 결정했어.B : Congratulations! I’m happy for you.축하해. 나도 무척 기쁘구나.A : Thanks! but I’ll be very busy todayfinishing all of the paperwork formy old accounts.고마워! 하지만 나는 오래된 장부에 관한서류작업을 끝내느라 오늘 매우 바쁠 거야.B : Do you have to get it all done today?넌 오늘 그것 모두를 끝내야 하니?A : It’s a requirement for the new job.I think they consider it important forme to start with clean slate.그것은 새 일을 위한 필요사항이야. 내 생각엔그들은 깨끗한 경력과 함께하는 걸 중요히 여겨.

<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지> 저작권 문의