[톡톡 잉글리시] Clean slate 깨끗한 경력

A : The committee has just decided to
promote me to senior sales manager
in the morning.
승진시키기로 결정했어.
B : Congratulations! I’m happy for you.
축하해. 나도 무척 기쁘구나.
A : Thanks! but I’ll be very busy today
finishing all of the paperwork for
my old accounts.
서류작업을 끝내느라 오늘 매우 바쁠 거야.
B : Do you have to get it all done today?
넌 오늘 그것 모두를 끝내야 하니?
A : It’s a requirement for the new job.
I think they consider it important for
me to start with clean slate.
그것은 새 일을 위한 필요사항이야. 내 생각엔
그들은 깨끗한 경력과 함께하는 걸 중요히 여겨.
