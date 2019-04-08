통합검색
상세검색

상세검색

 
검색기간

  ~  
섹션별
검색영역
콘텐츠 범위
검색어

상단여백
뉴스NOW
열기/닫기
닫기 뉴스NOW
경찰, 방송인 로버트 할리 전격 체포…필로폰 투약 혐의
17분 전
[그래픽] '난방비 0원' 아파트 실태조사
9시간 전
"큰불 났는데 손님 오겠나…" 속초·고성 상인들 한숨
13시간 전
외교부, '구겨진 태극기' 담당과장 오늘자 보직 해임
13시간 전
방탄소년단, 7일 태국서 亞 4개 지역 투어 마무리
13시간 전
사상 처음으로 '제1노총' 민주노총으로 바뀔까
13시간 전
이정미 "黃 대표가 불길을? 민폐 그만 끼치자"
13시간 전
5G요금제는 '불완전' 무제한?…LGU+도 日사용량 제한조항 숨겨
14시간 전
공정위, 인터넷지도 등 정보화 입찰서 7개 업체 담합 적발
14시간 전
여영국 당선시킨 '셋'…절박함·단일화·한국당 자멸
4일 전
경찰, 15년 황하나 사건 5명 조사기록 없어…미스테리 수사
4일 전
페이스북 사용자 정보 5억여건, 아마존 서버에 무방비 노출
4일 전
잘 안 찢어지면서 땅속에서 100％ 녹는 비닐봉지 개발
4일 전
美 FDA "전자담배 흡연과 발작 증상 연관성 조사중"
4일 전
전기차 주행거리 획기적으로 늘릴 차세대 소재 개발
4일 전
100년을 넘나드는 역사체험 게임 '작전명 소원'
4일 전
"암세포 전이 유전자 CDK12, 염색체 분리도 관여"
4일 전
"5G로 자동차 지능화…커넥티드카 성장 2배 빨라진다"
4일 전
4.3 보궐 '결전의 날' 정의당과 황교안의 운명은?
5일 전
검찰 "김성태, 딸 지원서 사장에게 직접 전달" 진술 확보
5일 전
상단여백
HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[톡톡 잉글리시] Clean slate 깨끗한 경력
17면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이현수 유츠어학원장
  • 승인 2019.04.08 22:30
  • 댓글 0

A :  The committee has just decided to
      promote me to senior sales manager
      in the morning.

      위원회는 아침에 나를 판매 관리자로
      승진시키기로 결정했어.
B :  Congratulations! I’m happy for you.       
      축하해. 나도 무척 기쁘구나. 
A :  Thanks! but I’ll be very busy today 
      finishing all of the paperwork for 
      my old accounts.   
      고마워! 하지만 나는 오래된 장부에 관한
      서류작업을 끝내느라 오늘 매우 바쁠 거야.
B :  Do you have to get it all done today? 
     넌 오늘 그것 모두를 끝내야 하니?
A :  It’s a requirement for the new job.
      I think they consider it important for 
      me to start with clean slate.      
      그것은 새 일을 위한 필요사항이야. 내 생각엔   
      그들은 깨끗한 경력과 함께하는 걸 중요히 여겨.
 


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이현수 유츠어학원장

icon오늘의 인기기사
  • 신고리4호기 원자로 최초임계 도달
  • 제 27회 오영수 문학상 시상식
  • 5G요금제는 '불완전' 무제한?…LGU+도 日사용량 제한조항 숨겨
  • [소셜다이닝] 같이 밥 먹을래요? 국가대표 그리고 그(?) 음식. 축구편 두 번째 이야기
  • [반구대] 다시 ‘신문의 날’
    • <font color='#0000ff'>제 27회 오영수 문학상 시상식 </font> 제 27회 오영수 문학상 시상식
    여백

    회원사 한국신문협회 한국기자협회 한국사진기자협회 한국ABC

    제휴사 중앙일보 워싱턴포스트 블룸버그 중국 長春日報 노컷뉴스

    회사소개 광고안내 불편신고 제휴안내 개인정보취급방침 이메일무단수집거부 청소년보호정책 청탁금지법 현황
    (44740) 울산광역시 남구 수암로 4 (템포빌딩 9층)  |  대표전화 : 052-243-1001  |  팩스 : 052-271-8790  |  사업자번호 : 620-81-14006
    등록번호 : 울산,아01104  |   등록날짜 : 2017년 7월 13일  |  발행·편집인 : 이연희   |  청소년보호책임자 : 강정원
    Copyright © 2019 울산매일. All rights reserved. 온라인 컨텐츠 및 뉴스저작권 문의 webmaster@iusm.co.kr RSS 서비스
    Back to Top