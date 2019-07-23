[기적의 영단어필수단어편(24)] forgive, delay, occupy

forgive v. 용서하다(pardon),
[fəːrgív] (연상) 어떤 사람을 for(위하여) give(주는)(→퍼깁) 것이 용서하는 것이다.
He fell to his knees and begged God to forgive him.
delay v. 지연시키다, 연기하다 n. 연기; 지체 (반) hasten 서두르다
[diléi] (연상) 태양이 뜨거워 피부가 딜레이(‘델라’의 방언). 야영 일을 연기하자.
For sentimental reasons I wanted to delay my departure until June.
occupy v. 차지하다; 점령하다; ～에 종사하다
[ɑ́kjəpài] (연상) 아, 큐(Q) 형태의 파이(→아큐파이)를 점령하라!(만화영화 대사)
Bookshelves occupied most of the living room walls.
책장들이 거실 벽을 대부분 차지했다.
He is occupied (in) writing a novel. 그는 소설을 집필 중이다.
파. occupation n. 직업; 점령 occupational a.직업상의
