[기적의 영단어필수단어편(24)] forgive, delay, occupy

forgive v. 용서하다(pardon),

[fəːrgív] (연상) 어떤 사람을 for (위하여) give (주는)(→퍼깁) 것이 용서하는 것이다.

He fell to his knees and begged God to forgive him.



딜레이

연기하자

아, 큐

파이

점령하라

그는 무릎을 굻고 신에게 용서를 빌었다.

delay v.n. 연기; 지체 (반) hasten 서두르다
[diléi] (연상) 태양이 뜨거워 피부가 델 때까지 야영 일을 연기하자.
For sentimental reasons I wanted to delay my departure until June.
나는 정서적인 이유로 6월까지 출발을 연기하길 원했다.

occupy v. 점령하다; 차지하다; 종사하다
[ɑ́kjəpài] (연상) 아큐파이 형태의 땅을 점령하라!
Bookshelves occupied most of the living room walls.
책장들이 거실 벽을 대부분 차지했다.
He is occupied (in) writing a novel. 그는 소설을 집필 중이다.
파. occupation n. 직업; 점령 occupational a.직업상의

