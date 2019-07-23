통합검색
상세검색

상세검색

 
검색기간

  ~  
섹션별
검색영역
콘텐츠 범위
검색어

상단여백
HOME 생활정보 회화-영어
[기적의 영단어필수단어편(24)] forgive, delay, occupy
13면 기사보기 신문보기 JPG / PDF
  • 이충호 저 『영단어 자동연상암기법』 (비욘드 올 다산북
  • 승인 2019.07.23 22:30
  • 댓글 0
뉴스NOW
열기/닫기
닫기 뉴스NOW
美 연구팀, "자폐증 환자 사회성 결핍은 오해"
45분 전
아베 역점사업 도쿄올림픽, 암 공포 급부상
45분 전
불매운동 여파? 유니클로 매장 상품에 붉은색 세로줄
55분 전
"날 강간하려고?" 이웃 남성에 흉기 휘두른 30대女 '징역 4년'
56분 전
군용기 5대로 동해상공 헤집은 중·러의 노림수는
56분 전
부산 주요 시설 교통정보 유튜브로 실시간 중계
23시간 전
유니클로, 韓에 납작 엎드린 진짜 이유
23시간 전
韓日 경제전쟁, '일본쌀 아웃' 선언…토종 벼 품종으로 대체
23시간 전
"日 원료도 NO" 제품 넘어 원산지까지 불매
23시간 전
'우리도 11년 뒤 스텔스機 뜨는 경항모 보유국 되나?'
1일 전
서울시의 애물단지 광화문천막…'치면 어쩔수 없다?'
1일 전
"이 판국에 일본제품 소개하나" 일본 콘텐츠 유튜버들 '곤혹'
2일 전
'아베 횡포·트럼프 유혹'…삼성전자, 美 생산라인 확대하나
2일 전
아베, '개헌 발의선' 확보 실패…'한국 압박'은 계속할 듯
2일 전
'선 넘은' 日 방송, "문재인 탄핵만이 해법"
5일 전
황교안 "한반도, 김정은 손에 맡겨질 수도"
5일 전
"5노 운동" 日 뼈때리는 댓글천재 화제
5일 전
日 "한일협정, 개인 청구권 소멸 안돼"…말바꾸기 지적
5일 전
에어로젤로 돔 만들면 '붉은행성'서도 인류 거주 가능
7일 전
카카오페이, 여행 자제 분위기 속 日결제 서비스 조용히 개시
7일 전

forgive            v. 용서하다(pardon),
[fəːrgív]           (연상) 어떤 사람을 for(위하여) give(주는)(→퍼깁) 것이 용서하는 것이다.
                     He fell to his knees and begged God to forgive him.

                     그는 무릎을 굻고 신에게 용서를 빌었다.

delay              v. 지연시키다, 연기하다    n. 연기; 지체  (반) hasten 서두르다
[diléi]              (연상) 태양이 뜨거워 피부가 딜레이(‘델라’의 방언). 야영 일을 연기하자.
                     For sentimental reasons I wanted to delay my departure until June.
                     나는 정서적인 이유로 6월까지 출발을 연기하길 원했다.

occupy            v. 차지하다; 점령하다; ～에 종사하다
[ɑ́kjəpài]           (연상) 아, 큐(Q) 형태의 파이(→아큐파이)를 점령하라!(만화영화 대사)
                     Bookshelves occupied most of the living room walls.
                     책장들이 거실 벽을 대부분 차지했다.
                     He is occupied (in) writing a novel. 그는 소설을 집필 중이다.
                     파.  occupation  n. 직업; 점령   occupational  a.직업상의


<저작권자 © 울산매일, 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지>  저작권 문의

이충호 저 『영단어 자동연상암기법』 (비욘드 올 다산북

icon오늘의 인기기사
  • 트램 노선1·2 하루 이용객 3만2,214명·3만9,190명 전망
  • 정갑윤 의원, 망국적 에너지 정책 폐기하고 원전 정상화해야
  • 1인크리에이터 전성시대
  • 울산 동구 경기악화로 서부회관 위탁업체 못찾아 2년째 방치
  • 울산시, 일본 수출규제 대응 비상대책반 운영
    • 정갑윤 의원, 망국적 에너지 정책 폐기하고 원전 정상화해야 정갑윤 의원, 망국적 에너지 정책 폐기하고 원전 정상화해야
    댓글 (200자평) 0
    전체보기
    200자까지 쓰실 수 있습니다.
    ※ 비속어와 인신공격성 글 등은 바로 삭제됩니다.
    특히, 근거 없는 글로 타인의 명예를 훼손하면 민·형사상 처벌을 받을 수 있습니다.
    [댓글(200자평)운영규칙 보기]
    첫번째 댓글을 남겨주세요.
    여백

    회원사 한국신문협회 한국기자협회 한국사진기자협회 한국ABC

    제휴사 중앙일보 워싱턴포스트 블룸버그 중국 長春日報 노컷뉴스

    회사소개 광고안내 불편신고 제휴안내 개인정보취급방침 이메일무단수집거부 청소년보호정책 청탁금지법 현황
    (44740) 울산광역시 남구 수암로 4 (템포빌딩 9층)  |  대표전화 : 052-243-1001  |  팩스 : 052-271-8790  |  사업자번호 : 620-81-14006
    등록번호 : 울산,아01104  |   등록날짜 : 2017년 7월 13일  |  발행·편집인 : 이연희   |  청소년보호책임자 : 강정원
    Copyright © 2019 울산매일. All rights reserved. 온라인 컨텐츠 및 뉴스저작권 문의 webmaster@iusm.co.kr RSS 서비스
    Back to Top